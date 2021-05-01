Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 237,292 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 265.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,292 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $13,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 132,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 61,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYF. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $44.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

