Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.01 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,840 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WM opened at $137.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $138.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

