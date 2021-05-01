Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $16,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 326,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,216 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Baxter International by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,749,000 after buying an additional 109,585 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAX opened at $85.69 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

