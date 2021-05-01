Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $262.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.50. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.96.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

