BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,835,000 after buying an additional 706,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,079,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,896,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,831,000 after buying an additional 341,131 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,772,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,499,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $392,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.45. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

