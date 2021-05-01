Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 726.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avangrid alerts:

NYSE:AGR opened at $50.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.