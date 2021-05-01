Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $129.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX opened at $114.49 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.89 and a 200-day moving average of $103.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.