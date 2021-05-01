SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.81. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. grew its position in SmartFinancial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 10.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

