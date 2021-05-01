TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. CIBC raised shares of TravelCenters of America to an outperformer rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.25.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

NASDAQ TA opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $400.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.04. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth about $4,955,000. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.