Shoals Technologies Group’s (SHLS) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $49.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHLS. Roth Capital started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $28.17 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.62.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.