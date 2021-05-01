3,850 Shares in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining in the first quarter valued at $490,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Caledonia Mining by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 15,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Caledonia Mining by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Caledonia Mining by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Caledonia Mining by 319.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

CMCL stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.84. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $29.39.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $28.13 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 11.90%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

Caledonia Mining Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

