BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 367 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 67,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Copart by 72.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $6,095,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Copart by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 over the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $124.51 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

