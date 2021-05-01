Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $229,000 Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,143,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 574.6% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 679,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the period.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.41 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.95.

