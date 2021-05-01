Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.93. Nokia shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 2,321,674 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%.

NOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SEB Equities upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Nokia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia Company Profile (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

