Archford Capital Strategies LLC Invests $220,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.35% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,716,000 after purchasing an additional 33,540 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 216,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,699 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 156,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 94,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 12,215 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IBMQ opened at $27.36 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.