Rheos Capital Works Inc. Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 131,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $24,172,000. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.6% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $186.02 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $337.68 billion, a PE ratio of -116.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.