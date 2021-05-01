Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Position Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO stock opened at $326.71 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $236.32 and a 12 month high of $340.16. The firm has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.33.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

