Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $283,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Wealth CMT grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 23,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 847,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,468,000 after acquiring an additional 80,224 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $51.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $51.37.

