Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of VIS opened at $196.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.65. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $107.21 and a 1-year high of $198.08.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

