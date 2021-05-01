Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $493,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CTEC opened at $20.40 on Friday. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $29.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.39.

