Icon Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 67.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 739,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 84,497 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRMK opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRMK shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

