Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 186,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 137,109 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $712,000.

BATS PAVE opened at $25.82 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02.

