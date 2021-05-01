Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.40.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.35.

Continental Resources stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Continental Resources by 200.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 277.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

