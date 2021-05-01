Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Bought by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,347,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,661,000 after buying an additional 925,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,893,000 after buying an additional 792,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,064,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after buying an additional 395,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $120.62 on Friday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. Equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $10,566,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,527,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,259,590.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,468 shares of company stock valued at $17,400,133. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.65.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

