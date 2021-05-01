Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $304,125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,139,000 after purchasing an additional 469,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.26.

Shares of CRWD opened at $208.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.19. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of -434.39 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,933 shares of company stock valued at $75,881,051. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

