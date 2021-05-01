Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,000,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,772 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 15,782,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,120 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,781,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,109,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after buying an additional 2,068,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BGC Partners by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,149,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 182,055 shares in the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BGCP opened at $5.30 on Friday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

