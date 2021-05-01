Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 517,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $10,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rambus by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Friday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Rambus news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,173. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 36,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $703,318.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,659.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,023. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.99 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

