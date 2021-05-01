Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 790,273 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 790,273 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $11,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 86,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,309,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

The Container Store Group stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.39 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $19.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $275.48 million during the quarter. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.12%. Research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Container Store Group news, Director Timothy John Flynn sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $75,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

