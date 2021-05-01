i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS IAUCF opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. i-80 Gold has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $2.20.
About i-80 Gold
