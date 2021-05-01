Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Sells $108,100.00 in Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $160,593.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.07 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
