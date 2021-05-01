Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Sells $108,100.00 in Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $160,593.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.07 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

