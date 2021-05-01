Insider Selling: Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Director Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Director Kathleen Mason sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $13,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GCO opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Genesco Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $53.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77. The company has a market cap of $747.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 860.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.