Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KHNGY. AlphaValue raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Kuehne + Nagel International presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $48.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.81. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $63.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.588 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

