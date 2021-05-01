Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on General Dynamics Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $12.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.33. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.81.

GD stock opened at $190.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.77 and a 200 day moving average of $159.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $121.67 and a 52 week high of $191.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,080,481,000 after acquiring an additional 129,279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,122,000 after acquiring an additional 184,935 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,743,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after acquiring an additional 534,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $398,843,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

