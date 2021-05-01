Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $50.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

NYSE:BSX opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,065 shares of company stock worth $4,304,815 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 495.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 52,352 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,600,000 after purchasing an additional 238,663 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.