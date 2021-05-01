JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Upgraded to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

JCDXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JCDecaux from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of JCDecaux from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of JCDecaux from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

JCDXF stock opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

