Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,844 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of Syneos Health worth $12,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $84.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.53. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $89.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYNH shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

In related news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $345,190,591.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $4,883,067.87. Insiders sold 4,772,026 shares of company stock valued at $354,298,532 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

