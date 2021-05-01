First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Scotiabank

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FNLIF. TD Securities downgraded shares of First National Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of First National Financial in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First National Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of FNLIF opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $32.89. First National Financial has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $41.91.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

