Insider Buying: Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Director Buys 1,200 Shares of Stock

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Director Michael C. Voinovich acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.20 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $22.38 on Friday. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $142.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 6.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 28,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after buying an additional 35,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MBCN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

