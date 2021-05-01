TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) PT Raised to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.79% from the company’s current price.

TFII has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.29.

TFII opened at $87.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.83. TFI International has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $88.31.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TFI International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in TFI International by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

