Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

TWNK has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.75. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $16.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $256.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 122,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

