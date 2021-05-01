Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $220.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $206.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TXN. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Longbow Research raised Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.38. The firm has a market cap of $166.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,468,982.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 37,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.88, for a total transaction of $6,452,031.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,576.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,389 shares of company stock valued at $69,314,467 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $1,341,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 31,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

