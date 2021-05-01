U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) PT Lowered to $16.00 at HC Wainwright

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on USAU. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

NASDAQ USAU opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.86. U.S. Gold has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.20). On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Gold will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Gold stock. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of U.S. Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.