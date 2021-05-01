Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,523 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $12,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,313.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,197.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,155.23. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $661.32 and a 1 year high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,002.89.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

