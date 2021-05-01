Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $676,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,662,286.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,427 shares of company stock worth $3,943,074 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $77.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $131.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.41.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.