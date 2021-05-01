Bokf Na Sells 725 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,445,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 76,241 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $112.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.44 and a 200-day moving average of $90.73.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

