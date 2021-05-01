Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 150,759 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,883,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $2,560,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Owens Corning by 57.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.24.

NYSE:OC opened at $96.81 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $98.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

