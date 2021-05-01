Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $152,000 Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $82.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $99.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.51.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on POWI. Northland Securities upped their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $1,057,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $122,479.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 128,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,563.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $7,526,369. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

