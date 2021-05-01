Whittier Trust Co. Sells 66 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 163,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,277,000 after buying an additional 17,636 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Assurant by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE AIZ opened at $155.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.23 and a 200-day moving average of $135.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $157.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.