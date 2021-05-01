Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $223.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $232.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.56 and its 200 day moving average is $205.42.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.27.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

