Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $20.26 Million Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 803,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,150 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.17% of Invesco worth $20,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IVZ opened at $27.00 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.